SCOOP: Siddharth Malhotra picks Indian Police Force over Rowdy Rathore 2

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In the last week, a portal reported about Sidharth Malhotra being in talks for Rowdy Rathore 2. Post that, we reported that Anees Bazmee was in talks to direct the cop entertainer. However, a source has informed us that Rowdy Rathore 2 has been an industry secret for the last 4 months. "Sidharth, Shabina and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are discussing Rowdy Rathore 2 for the last 4 months," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

SCOOP: Siddharth Malhotra picks Indian Police Force over Rowdy Rathore 2

There has been a series of discussions around the script, but a last-minute trouble came up. "Sidharth is a part of Rohit Shetty cop universe and has been promised a feature film for the big screen. Rohit intends to integrate Indian Police Force into his theatrical universe, and wants his actors to stay exclusive cops to his universe for the coming two years. He doesn't want anyone to dilute their cop turn," the source told Bollywood Hungama further.

Sid however had a chat with Shetty as well on the cop universe conflict with Rowdy Rathore. "Sid felt that the two cops were different. But well, Rohit believes a cop is a cop. And he has a certain vision to change the tide for Sid and his digital series in the time to come. After all the discussions, Sid has picked up Indian Police Force over Rowdy."

Sidharth's next film is Yodha, which is confirmed for a July 2023 release.

Also Read: SCOOP: Anees Bazmee in talks to direct Sidharth Malhotra in Rowdy Rathore 2

More Pages: Rowdy Rathore 2 Box Office Collection

