It’s happening! Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati came together for the very first time as the warring father and son duo in Netflix’s series Rana Naidu. The series has now been renewed for season 2 following season 1’s arrival in March 2023. An adaptation of the popular American series, Ray Donovan, the series is directed by Karan Anshuman & Suparn S Varma.

reportedly had become has become the No. 1 most-watched show in India for three consecutive weeks. It also made it to Netflix’s Global Top 10 most-watched non-English series for five weeks in a row. It also trended in Netflix’s global top 10 for non-English TV for two weeks after it launched on March 10.

Talking about the series renewal, Tanya Bami, Series Head - Netflix India said, “Netflix India’s series slate has been entertaining members with a wide variety of exciting stories across genres over the last couple of years. And Rana Naidu has been a great way for us to end the first quarter of 2023. The high adrenaline thriller has enthralled fans in India and around the world. The dynamic cast headlined by Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati and supported by a brilliant ensemble of Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, have been lauded for their performances. We are delighted to announce that this high-stakes family drama and the riveting father son tension will be back for a second season with more twists, turns and pulsating action.”

Talking about the series being renewed for Season 2, Producer Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global said, “Rana Naidu's blockbuster success is a testament to the power of strong characters, authentic and fast-paced storytelling. The cast and crew have worked incredibly hard to bring the world of the Naidus alive and we're thrilled that audiences everywhere have been hooked on to the characters and their story. The success of season one will encourage us to amp up the energy, drama, and thrills for the second one and we can't wait to share the next chapter with Netflix members everywhere.”

Rana, Naga, their feuds, follies, and dysfunctional family dynamic will come back to set screens everywhere on fire again, captivating audiences with dark twists and high-octane turns. The first season has been a smash hit globally and in India, with Indian and international audiences hooked to the characters, their conflicts, and the chaos that ensues when strong personalities from the seedy underbelly of power and celebrity clash with each other.

Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, the series is created by Karan Anshuman and co-directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S. Varma. Rana Naidu S1 brought together an ensemble cast featuring Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Rajesh Jais.

