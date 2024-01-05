Just a day ago, we had opened up about the fight between Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya which erupted over a few heated arguments between the trio. With Ankita Lokhande becoming the new captain of the house, things took a turn when she was upset with Abhishek’s actions and condemned him for the same. The issue has fueled up further as the Udaariyaan actor is now expected to have been ousted from the show itself.

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar gets evicted from the reality show after captain Ankita Lokhande condemns him for breaking house rules

Regular viewers of the show would be aware that the relationship between Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar has taken a lot of attention in the past few days and the two actors have constantly been at each other’s throats. In fact, not too long ago, Abhishek even went on to physically slap Jurel over another argument and now yet again, the Udaariyaan actor getting physical at the Maitri actor has not gone down well with the other contestants and Bigg Boss.

As per a report in India Today, a source revealed that Ankita Lokhande was asked by the master of the house regarding the action to be taken against Abhishek Kumar who has broken one of the most important rules of the house – which is to not get physical in anger. Considering the same, Ankita decided to oust Kumar from the BB house and she always received a consent from most of the other participants. However, we hear that Abhishek has been left disappointed with this decision. "Abhishek was distraught by the decision given the finale is in just three weeks. He reasoned how he had been poked by Samarth for many days and that’s why he reacted. He also seemed furious at Samarth and Isha Malviya for pushing him out of the show," the source added.

Bigg Boss 17 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm as well as on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 pm only on Colors with a 24 hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya’s mother Mamta Malviya threatens to take ‘legal action’ against Abhishek Kumar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.