A few days ago, Bollywood Hungama had posted the news that Salman Khan’s next, Antim - The Final Truth, will be released on Zee5 and also in theatres. The film stars Aayush Sharma in the lead role and the superstar reportedly has a supporting part. Days before this update, the Ganesh special song, ‘Vignaharta’, was released by the makers. The song, besides Aayush and Salman, also featured Varun Dhawan. The presence of these three actors helped the song get a good amount of viewership and also helped in enhancing the film’s awareness and hype.

And now, it seems that this week too, Antim - The Final Truth will be dominating the news and social media space. A source told us, “The makers are planning to release a new poster this week followed by another teaser or theatrical trailer, also this week.”

The source also gave another significant update, “Antim - The Final Truth is expected to release on October 15, the day of Dussehra. It’ll be a holiday in most parts of the country and the producers feel that it’s an apt date to bring the film to theatres, and on digital.”

All the rights of Antim - The Final Truth have been bought by Zee Studios. In fact, this is the second film after Salman Khan-starrer Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai where Salman Khan Films and Zee have jointly collaborated. Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai saw a hybrid release on Eid 2021, that is, it was released on the pay-per-view model, ZeePlex, and wherever cinemas were open in India. It now remains to be seen if Antim - The Final Truth would similarly release on ZeePlex or will it premiere on Zee5. “The makers would reveal this information in the poster and trailer,” said the source.

A trade expert said, “The multiplexes didn’t release Thalaivii since it was premiering on Netflix in just two weeks after the theatrical release. Even Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai didn’t see a release in multiplex chains and was screened only in single screens and standalone multiplexes since it was a hybrid release. The same will follow suit for Antim - The Final Truth. Meanwhile, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is expected to also release on Dussehra. It was supposed to clash with the James Bond film, No Time To Die, on October 1. But reportedly, it has been pushed by two weeks and now it’ll clash with Antim - The Final Truth.”

Antim - The Final Truth is the official remake of the 2018 successful Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern and is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news way back in May 2021 that Zee Studios is toying with the idea of releasing Antim - The Final Truth on ZeePlex.

