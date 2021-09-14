Bollywood Hungama

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s horror film Chhorii to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021

Bollywood News
Bollywood Hungama News Network

Amazon Prime Video today gave a glimpse into the world of its upcoming horror movie - Chhorii. It may not be Halloween yet, but the first glimpse is sure to send shivers down the spine with its nerve-racking, scary sneak peek. If this gave you a hair-raising experience, then you can only wonder what the film has in store for its viewers. We can’t wait to see more of the Amazon Original movie Chhorii that’s all set to scare audiences like never before this coming November!

Chhorii is an upcoming horror film directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, and Shikhaa Sharma. A remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi, the film features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj.

Chhorii also marks the first collaboration between Abundantia Entertainment’s Psych, (a vertical focused on the horror and paranormal genre) and the Los Angeles-based Crypt TV known for showcasing a new brand of scary with shows like – The Look-See, The Birch, Sunny Family Cult, and The Thing in the Apartment.

