Last Updated 14.09.2021 | 10:36 AM IST

Pratik Gandhi starrer Raavan Leela to now be titled as Bhavai

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The much-awaited Pratik Gandhi starrer Raavan Leela's trailer has received immense appreciation. The trailer has garnered over 10 million views within a span of 3 days. The makers have now issued a statement announcing that Raavan Leela will be titled Bhavai. The move comes after receiving audiences' requests and moreover to respect their sentiments.

Director Hardik Gajjar said, "I am happy to honor the wishes of my stakeholders and audience, the love we have received for the film thus far is the resonance of the fact that good cinema is the need of the hour. Cinema is a medium meant to entertain people and so is our film. Audiences have showered Pratik with love for his work and we hope that this film will only see it multiply. It's a film that is close to our hearts and we are confident that audiences will love it with all their hearts too".

Bhavai stars Pratik Gandhi, Aindrita Ray, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles, the musical drama is all set to enthrall the audience in the month of October.

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, and Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures, Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film is set to release in cinemas on 1st October 2021.

ALSO READ: Pratik Gandhi gives a power-packed performance in the teaser of Raavan Leela

More Pages: Bhavai Box Office Collection

