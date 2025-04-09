Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasishta N Simha, writer Sampath Nandi, director Ashok Teja and others attended the trailer launch of the Pan-India film Odela 2 at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety-Galaxy aka G7 single screen complex in Mumbai. Hundreds of Tamannaah fans had assembled. The actress, who looked stunning in her red dress, was overwhelmed by the love for her and Odela 2.

Odela 2 trailer launch: Writer reveals “During the shoot, Tamannaah Bhatia did not wear chappals, eat non-veg”; actress BREAKS silence on Telangana Forest row: “Naa usse aap badal sakte hai aur naa main…”

Odela 2 is primarily a Telugu film, and the home market of Telangana was recently in the news when its state government fell nearly 400 trees in the Kancha Gachibowli area near the University of Hyderabad for IT and infrastructure projects. The students at the university staged a massive protest and the matter even reached the Supreme Court.

Tamannaah Bhatia was asked about this, and she said, “We are artists. We make cinema and are here to entertain you all. Whenever we have to raise a point, we have to do so in an entertaining format. Jo ho raha hai, na usse aap badal sakte hai aur naa main badal sakti hoon. But our attempt is that what we feel and the message that needs to be conveyed to people, we do so through cinema. Because someone, somewhere will get impacted by it.”

She added, “I don’t mean to say that things can change in a jiffy. But the idea is that we convey an impactful story and hope that it can influence you positively. Usse hum sab ka bhala hoga.”

At the end of the event, writer Sampath Nandi said, “Before signing off, I’d like to mention a few things about Tamannaah. We shot in peak summer and yet, she did not wear chappals. She never consumed non-veg food on sets. That is the kind of dedication she has put in for Odela 2. The film will give you a great, theatrical experience. Do go to cinemas on April 17 and have a blast!”

