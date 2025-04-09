comscore
Kajol shuts down rumours of daughter Nysa's Bollywood debut; says, "She has decided that she's not entering Bollywood at the moment"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kajol shuts down rumours of daughter Nysa’s Bollywood debut; says, “She has decided that she’s not entering Bollywood at the moment”

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are considered among the top actors in the Hindi film industry. Naturally, people assume their children would inherit both their talent and passion for acting, and eventually step into films. However, Kajol recently made a surprising statement regarding her daughter Nysa's potential Bollywood debut.

At a recent News18 event, Kajol was asked about her daughter Nysa’s possible Bollywood debut. The actor firmly denied any such plans, saying, “Definitely not. I think she is 22 now, or about to be, and she has decided that she’s not entering Bollywood at the moment.”

Kajol, known for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, was also asked what advice she’d offer to aspiring actors. She said she prefers seeing new talent embrace their individuality instead of following everyone’s suggestions. She added that people often advise changes to one’s physical appearance, which can be quite disheartening.

Kajol said, “Pehle baat main yeh kehna chahungi ki please don’t take advise from everybody. Most importantly ki kyunki agar aap puchenge mujhe kya karna chahiye toh 100 log khare hoke bolenge tumhe yeh karna chahiye, tumhe apna naak badlo, tumhe apna haath badlo, baalon ka colour badlo, yeh karo vo karo.”

Kajol pointed out that it’s those who stand out from the crowd who are remembered, not those who simply blend in. She emphasized that the key to success—whether in acting or on social media—is the ability to create a unique identity and carve out your own space.

On the work front, Kajol’s next project is the mythological horror film Maa, directed by Vishal Furia, who is currently making headlines for Chhorii 2 starring Nushrratt Bharuccha. The first look of Maa presents Kajol as a fierce mother determined to protect her daughter, played by Kherin Sharma. The film also stars Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta in key roles and is slated for release on June 27.

Also Read : Kajol mourns the loss of her uncle Deb Mukherjee in an emotional post

