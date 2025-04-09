Veteran Bollywood producer Salim Akhtar passed away on April 8, 2025, at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. The respected filmmaker had been on a ventilator in recent days, battling for his life, but ultimately succumbed to his illness.

Veteran producer Salim Akhtar passes away at 73 in Mumbai

A familiar and well-regarded name in the Hindi film industry, Salim Akhtar was known not just for his films but also for his integrity and transparency in a business often marked by complexities. His reputation for straightforwardness and commitment to clear dealings made him a trusted figure in Bollywood circles.

Akhtar produced a number of notable films through the 1980s and 1990s under his banner, Aftab Pictures. His filmography includes Batwara (1989), Loha (1987), Qayamat (1983), Baazi (1995), Izzat (1991), Phool Aur Angaar (1993), Aadmi (1993), Badal (2000), and Doodh Ka Karz (1990), among others. His work spanned across genres, from action to drama, showcasing his versatility and prolific nature as a producer.

In addition to his producing prowess, he was a distributor of films in West Bengal, further cementing his influence in the industry.

Akhtar's passing marks the end of an era for many in the industry who admired his dedication and honesty. His contribution to Indian cinema remains etched in the legacy of the films he helped bring to life.

