Ranbir Kapoor delivered a flop in the form of Shamshera this year. But he compensated for it big time with the super-success of Brahmastra. His next film, directed by Luv Ranjan, has also generated considerable hype. It will see Ranbir being paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. Moreover, it marks Ranbir Kapoor’s comeback into the romcom space after a long time. In this genre, he has delivered successful films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) etc. Hence, the Luv Ranjan-directorial is considered to be one of the promising films of 2023.

SCOOP: Is the Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer named Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar?

Yesterday, the team of the film made an interesting promotional move by revealing just the initials of the title – TJMM. The fans were asked to guess the title. They also assured that the title will be unveiled today, December 14, at 11 am. As expected, fans and also a section of media went into overdrive, trying to guess what TJMM can mean.

Bollywood Hungama came across a source who claims to know the full form of TJMM. The source claims, “It is said that the film’s title is Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Luv Ranjan is known for quirky titles like Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) when it comes to his directorial ventures. Hence, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar goes with the Luv Ranjan tradition of having titles that excite viewers as much as the film’s trailer and songs.”

A few other names thrown up by other sources are Tu Jhootha Main Makkaar, Tu Jhakaas Main Makkaar and Tu Juliet Main Majnu. Which title turns out to be the right one will be known to the world with the official announcement today at 11:00 am.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Luv Ranjan’s film also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. Ranbir Kapoor recently attended a session at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudia Arabia, where he spoke about this film and said that it might be one of his last romcoms. He stated, “I don't know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older.”

As per the announcement made by the makers last year, the Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer will release in cinemas on March 8, 2023, that is, on the festival of Holi.

