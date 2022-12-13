Uorfi Javed took to Instagram to hit back at a police complaint that was filed against her by a lawyer for obscenity.

Just a day ago, we had reported that Uorfi Javed ran into legal trouble as a lawsuit has been filed against her by a Mumbai-based lawyer for her sartorial choices. For the unversed, former Bigg Boss contestant Uorfi is known for her bold outfits which are created out of unique materials like jute, glass, and the recent cycle chain. The reality show contestant is also quite popular on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. And now, she has reacted and decided to hit back at the legal charges imposed on her by taking to social media.

Uorfi Javed reacts to the complaint filed against her; asks, ‘you have a problem with my clothes but not with men who rape?’

Last night, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram page wherein she posted a note on her story questioning how people have problem with her outfits but not with heinous crime committed by men like rape. Her note read, “Idk (I don’t know) how many more police complaints against me! Wow I’m amazed how people have no problem or any kind of objection against people who openly threaten to rape me, kill me. You have a problem with me because of my clothes but not with men who rape and murder?” For the unversed, this is not the first time Uorfi has ran into legal trouble because of her fashion.

Taking it further, she added another post of her in yet another cutout orange number and wrote, “This is me in a restaurant, I look so good here, please use this video as evidence in court (my only request).”

Coming to the case, as per NDTV reports, a case was filed against Uorfi Javed by Mumbai-based lawyer Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh at Andheri police station. The lawyer accused her of committing obscene and illegal acts in public.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed is currently a part of the ongoing romance reality show Splitsvilla Season 14, hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani.

