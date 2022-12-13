Directed by Luv Ranjan, the makers unveiled the first teaser poster on Tuesday and asked the fans to guess the name of the film.

Just yesterday, Bollywood Hungama reported that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming romance drama is finally getting its title. In fact, as per our report, the film's name would be unveiled on December 14. While the name itself will be announced tomorrow, the makers along with the director of the film Luv Ranjan unveiled the first teaser poster on Tuesday and asked the fans to guess the name of the film.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer gets first poster, asks fans to guess the title of the Luv Ranjan film

Luv Films tweeted a vibrant poster with a caption that read, "And the title is……Guess Karo ???" The hint on the poster has the initials TJMM.

According to a source close to the development, Luv Ranjan will surprise the audience with a title announcement on December 14. "Yes, the wait is finally over. Luv Ranjan will announce the title of his much-awaited film with a special quirky video on December 14. It's going to be a digital launch for this video, and the same will be played in multiplexes all across from December 16,” a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

The title has been kept under wraps and all the sources close to Luv Ranjan and Ranbir Kapoor are refusing to utter a word about the title. “It’s a quirky title and they want to announce it in their own way. It’s best to respect the secrecy,” the source told us, and was quick to inform us that both Ranbir and Shraddha will feature in the video announcement video.

