comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 03.07.2023 | 9:51 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » SCOOP: Priyanka Chopra walks out of Jee Le Zara; picks Citadel 2 over the Katrina Kaif-Alia Bhatt film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Priyanka Chopra walks out of Jee Le Zara; picks Citadel 2 over the Katrina Kaif-Alia Bhatt film

en Bollywood News SCOOP: Priyanka Chopra walks out of Jee Le Zara; picks Citadel 2 over the Katrina Kaif-Alia Bhatt film
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After all the wait over the years, the Farhan Akhtar-directed Jee Le Zara was finally ready to go on floors with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. When everything was running smoothly on the prep front, Farhan Akhtar came across a scenario that he never imagined. His leading lady, Priyanka Chopra, out of the blue decided to walk out of the film.

SCOOP: Priyanka Chopra walks out of Jee Le Zara; picks Citadel 2 over the Katrina Kaif-Alia Bhatt film

SCOOP: Priyanka Chopra walks out of Jee Le Zara; picks Citadel 2 over the Katrina Kaif-Alia Bhatt film

According to sources close to the development, following the digital success of Citadel, despite not-so-good reviews, Amazon Prime decided to renew the series for a second season. "Priyanka had to make a choice between Citadel 2 and Jee Le Zara as both the projects were expected to be shot in the same time frame. After contemplating all aspects, she picked Citadel 2.0 over Jee Le Zara," revealed a source close to the development to Bollywood Hungama.

The actress will now get into the prep mode of Citadel 2 and take the series on floors later this year for a late 2024 premiere on the digital world. So what happens to Jee Le Zara? "Well, it's indefinitely put on hold for now" the source further revealed.

Farhan is meanwhile focusing on his acting commitment with Champions and will soon follow it up with his directorial, Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes fans behind the scenes of Heads of State set

More Pages: Jee Le Zaraa Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

CONFIRMED! Varun Dhawan to headline Atlee…

Ranveer Singh teases exciting collaboration…

Allu Arjun signs his next Pan-India film…

Save the date: Metro In Dino set to release…

John Abraham starrer The Diplomat to release…

Makers of 72 Hoorain to hold a special…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification