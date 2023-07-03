After all the wait over the years, the Farhan Akhtar-directed Jee Le Zara was finally ready to go on floors with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. When everything was running smoothly on the prep front, Farhan Akhtar came across a scenario that he never imagined. His leading lady, Priyanka Chopra, out of the blue decided to walk out of the film.

SCOOP: Priyanka Chopra walks out of Jee Le Zara; picks Citadel 2 over the Katrina Kaif-Alia Bhatt film

According to sources close to the development, following the digital success of Citadel, despite not-so-good reviews, Amazon Prime decided to renew the series for a second season. "Priyanka had to make a choice between Citadel 2 and Jee Le Zara as both the projects were expected to be shot in the same time frame. After contemplating all aspects, she picked Citadel 2.0 over Jee Le Zara," revealed a source close to the development to Bollywood Hungama.

The actress will now get into the prep mode of Citadel 2 and take the series on floors later this year for a late 2024 premiere on the digital world. So what happens to Jee Le Zara? "Well, it's indefinitely put on hold for now" the source further revealed.

Farhan is meanwhile focusing on his acting commitment with Champions and will soon follow it up with his directorial, Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh.

