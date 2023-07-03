comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 03.07.2023 | 9:51 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sonam Kapoor and Natalie Portman invited by Dior for Autumn-Winter 2023-2024 show in Paris

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sonam Kapoor and Natalie Portman invited by Dior for Autumn-Winter 2023-2024 show in Paris

en Bollywood News Sonam Kapoor and Natalie Portman invited by Dior for Autumn-Winter 2023-2024 show in Paris

Sonam has been invited along with the Academy Award winner Natalie Portman to grace the event.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Sonam Kapoor is a fashion icon. Sonam, who has a very close relationship with the iconic luxury design house Dior, founded by the legendary fashion designer Christian Dior, has been invited to its Autumn-Winter show at the Paris Fashion Week! Sonam has been invited along with the Academy Award winner Natalie Portman to grace the event.

Sonam Kapoor and Natalie Portman invited by Dior for Autumn-Winter 2023-2024 show in Paris

Sonam Kapoor and Natalie Portman invited by Dior for Autumn-Winter 2023-2024 show in Paris

Sonam, known for her extraordinary and iconic fashion statements in India and at global events, is the only Indian actor to have been invited to this prestigious moment. Sonam will be witnessing Dior showcasing their autumn-winter 2023-2024 haute couture collection at the fashion week.

Sonam, who last attended the Paris Fashion Week as a showstopper for Ralph and Russo, will be joining the who’s who of the fashion world for the luxurious Christian Dior event. Interestingly, Sonam had also graced Dior’s first fashion show in India since 1962, held in March 2023 at the historic Gateway of India in Mumbai.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in two tentpole projects starting next year, details of which have been kept under wraps.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor opens up on signing just 2 projects; says, “My idea is to do two pieces of content every year”

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

CONFIRMED! Varun Dhawan to headline Atlee…

Ranveer Singh teases exciting collaboration…

Allu Arjun signs his next Pan-India film…

Save the date: Metro In Dino set to release…

John Abraham starrer The Diplomat to release…

Makers of 72 Hoorain to hold a special…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification