Over the last 2 years, there have been ample conversations about Salman Khan and his collaboration with Mythri Productions. Recently, the banner also pitched a script by Harish Shankar to Salman, which the superstar has taken into consideration. And now we have a scoop that will send shock waves to the industry.

SCOOP: Mythri Productions sign Lokesh Kanagaraj; want to cast Salman Khan in the film

According to our sources, Mythri has signed the man of the moment, Lokesh Kanagaraj and they want to launch the filmmaker in the Hindi market with a film starring Salman Khan. "When Salman was in Hyderabad recently, a discreet meeting of Salman with Lokesh and Mythri took place. The trio discussed a probable collaboration and have spoken about bouncing back on the idea once both Salman and Lokesh complete their present commitments," the source told Bollywood Hungama.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Lokesh Kanagaraj is making an offer to Salman. Earlier last year, Salman was offered the official remake of Master by Murad Khetani. The producer wanted Lokesh to direct Salman in this film, but eventually, things never materialized. This time around, the discussion has taken place for a fresh subject.

Over the last decade, Salman Khan has been the most wanted actor for all South directors. In-fact, Atlee, who is making a film with SRK now, had initially pitched multiple scripts to Salman, but things never materialized. Even Shankar had approached the superstar for an extended cameo in RC 15. A couple of other top names from South, like Trivikam and Kortala Siva had pitched a script to Khan, but there was no movement thereafter.

