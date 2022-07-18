comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.07.2022 | 4:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Hit - The First Case Shamshera Ek Villain Returns Shabaash Mithu Vikrant Rona
follow us on

Jugjugg Jeeyo cast charged nearly Rs. 50 cr. for the film; here’s a breakup of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s remuneration

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Raj Mehta directorial Jugjugg Jeeyo was released on Friday, 24th June 2022 across 3375+ screens within the domestic market. With immense promotions and a good rate of advance bookings the film opened on a good note drawing in Rs. 9.28 cr. Following this the business of the Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions – Viacom 18 venture, Jugjugg Jeeyo saw further growth on its first Saturday and Sunday with Rs. 12.55 cr. and Rs. 15.10 cr. more coming in. Now, Bollywood Hungama has managed to get inside details of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s remuneration for the film.

Jugjugg Jeeyo cast charged nearly Rs. 50 cr. for the film; here’s a breakup of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s remuneration

Jugjugg Jeeyo cast charged nearly Rs. 50 cr. for the film; here’s a breakup of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s remuneration

As per well-placed industry sources we hear that the members of the cast charged nearly Rs. 50 cr. for Jugjugg Jeeyo. From the team Varun Dhawan emerged as the highest paid, with a fee of Rs. 25 cr, coming in as the second highest paid cast member was veteran actor Anil Kapoor’s who charged Rs. 10 cr. Comparatively, Neetu Kapoor, director Raj Mehta and Kiara Advani together charged the makers of Jugjugg Jeeyo Rs. 12 cr, with Rs. 4 cr. going to Neetu, Rs. 5 cr. to Raj and Rs. 3 cr. to Kiara. While this makes up for a Rs. 47 cr expenditure, the rest of the members Maniesh Paul, Tisca Chopra, Prajakta Koli made up for the remaining amount.

Interestingly, with Rs. 50 cr. spent on the cast, the total production budget of the film was Rs. 95 cr. with an additional Rs. 15 cr. spent on the marketing, prints and publicity.

Currently, Jugjugg Jeeyo, which has received positive feedback from the critics, continues to run in metro and multiplex dominated sectors.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo gets topical tribute from Amul: ‘Saari duniya mein ji hit hai yeh’

More Pages: Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection , Jugjugg Jeeyo Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Aneri Vajani evicted…

Samridhii Shukla and Farman Haider to star…

Ricky Martin denies 'untrue' and…

Kajol confirms her web series debut on…

Ryan Gosling says he wants to work in Indian…

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan team…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification