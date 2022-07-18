The Raj Mehta directorial Jugjugg Jeeyo was released on Friday, 24th June 2022 across 3375+ screens within the domestic market. With immense promotions and a good rate of advance bookings the film opened on a good note drawing in Rs. 9.28 cr. Following this the business of the Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions – Viacom 18 venture, Jugjugg Jeeyo saw further growth on its first Saturday and Sunday with Rs. 12.55 cr. and Rs. 15.10 cr. more coming in. Now, Bollywood Hungama has managed to get inside details of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s remuneration for the film.

Jugjugg Jeeyo cast charged nearly Rs. 50 cr. for the film; here’s a breakup of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s remuneration

As per well-placed industry sources we hear that the members of the cast charged nearly Rs. 50 cr. for Jugjugg Jeeyo. From the team Varun Dhawan emerged as the highest paid, with a fee of Rs. 25 cr, coming in as the second highest paid cast member was veteran actor Anil Kapoor’s who charged Rs. 10 cr. Comparatively, Neetu Kapoor, director Raj Mehta and Kiara Advani together charged the makers of Jugjugg Jeeyo Rs. 12 cr, with Rs. 4 cr. going to Neetu, Rs. 5 cr. to Raj and Rs. 3 cr. to Kiara. While this makes up for a Rs. 47 cr expenditure, the rest of the members Maniesh Paul, Tisca Chopra, Prajakta Koli made up for the remaining amount.

Interestingly, with Rs. 50 cr. spent on the cast, the total production budget of the film was Rs. 95 cr. with an additional Rs. 15 cr. spent on the marketing, prints and publicity.

Currently, Jugjugg Jeeyo, which has received positive feedback from the critics, continues to run in metro and multiplex dominated sectors.

