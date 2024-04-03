comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 03.04.2024 | 12:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Crew Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Ruslaan Vedaa Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Yash to feature as Ravan in Part 2 of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Yash to feature as Ravan in Part 2 of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan

en Bollywood News Yash to feature as Ravan in Part 2 of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan
By Subhash K. Jha -

KGF Star Yash has indeed agreed to play Ravan in the Rs. 360 crores budgeted adaptation of the Ramayan. But he will not be seen in Part 1 of the 3-part feature film omnibus.

Yash to feature as Ravan in Part 2 of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan

Yash to feature as Ravan in Part 2 of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan has begun shooting, although none of the supposed stars of the show—Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash—are part of the inaugural shooting.

A source close to the project informed, “(Producer) Namit Malhotra wanted to start the shooting on his birthday (April 2). So, they kind of rushed the shooting. It is only minor scenes with junior artistes.”

About the stars joining the shooting, the source added, “There is no clarity as yet on that, except for the fact that Yash has finally consented after months of dilly dallying. He is playing Ravan. But he will make an appearance only in the second feature film. They plan to release three separate films, and Ravan will not be part of the first film. Yash will shoot for Ramayan after he finishes shooting for Geetu Mohandas’s film Toxic.”

Also Read: Nitesh Tiwari to begin Ramayana shoot with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi today; crowd scenes began earlier this week: Report

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Yas Island Plays Host to IIFA Utsavam 2024…

Boman Irani marks four years of his…

FWICE proposes Ashoke Pandit’s name as a…

EXCLUSIVE: Teaser of Pushpa 2 – The Rule to…

Election Commision of India ropes in…

EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor confirms Varun…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification