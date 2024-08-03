Gadar 2, also starring Utkarsh Sharma, is set against the backdrop of 70s India and features Sunny and Ameesha in their iconic roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena.

Zee Studios, in association with - India Signing Hands, is thrilled to announce the re-release of the blockbuster film, Gadar 2, ahead of its first anniversary. The sequel, which captured the hearts of millions across the nation last year, became one of the highest grossing Hindi movies of all-time, and it will now return to the silver screen for a specific reason. In a pioneering move to make cinema accessible to all, the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma starrer will be screened with Indian Sign Language (ISL) interpretation for the benefit of Deaf audiences.

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer to re-release on August 4 for deaf audiences

In an official statement released by Zee Studios, they have expressed their delight as they collaborate on this initiative to screen the film at select PVR cinemas nationwide, providing an immersive cinematic experience for the differently-abled audiences. Zee Studios were approached by India Signing Hands (ISH News), a Mumbai-based organization founded by Mr. Alok Kejriwal (Deaf) to provide accessibility solutions for the Deaf for this and the company has also shared its happiness in playing a key role in this collaboration.

Commenting on this re-release, Umesh Kr Bansal, CBO, Zee Studios stated, “Gadar 2 is a film that resonates with the core of every Indian. We are delighted to bring it back to the big screen, 1 year later, for a meaningful initiative. Making cinema accessible for all is a priority for us, and we are proud to partner with India Signing Hands to make this happen.”

Sunny Deol, aka the iconic Tara Singh, also shared his happiness and said, “Gadar 2 is a film that has, and always will have, a special place in my heart. So, it’s overwhelming to see the continued love and support from audiences 1 year after its release. This re-release with Indian Sign Language interpretation will allow the film to touch the hearts of even more audiences this time.” Ameesha Patel, who reprises her role as Sakina, added, “Being a part of the Gadar films has been an incredible journey for me. It feels great to be able to bring the story of Sakina back on the big screen for a special audience that does not get enough opportunities to fully enjoy cinema as the rest of us, and I hope this initiative will inspire other filmmakers to make cinema more inclusive and accessible.”

Alok Kejriwal, the founder and CEO of ISH News, has expressed his gratitude to Zee Studios for their understanding and empathy towards the accessibility needs of the Deaf community in the entertainment sector.

Set against the backdrop of the third Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, Gadar 2 follows the heroic journey of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) as he crosses the border to rescue his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma) while battling all odds. The film will be screened with Indian Sign Language interpretation on Sunday, August 4 at select PVR cinemas in all major cities across India.

