Akshay Kumar is all set to have 4 releases in 2024. He began his account this year with the action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan followed by the biopic Sarfira. Next month, he’ll have a comic caper up for release – Khel Khel Mein. This would be followed by Skyforce, an aerial action thriller. While fans of Akshay are awaiting Khel Khel Mein’s release on August 15, they are also keeping an eye on Skyforce as it looks quite exciting due to various factors. Bollywood Hungama has learned about an interesting development surrounding the October 2 release.

SCOOP: G V Prakash Kumar replaces Oscar-winning composer M M Keeravani as music director in Akshay Kumar-starrer Skyforce

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “National award-winning composer G V Prakash Kumar has signed the film as a composer. He came on board a few days back and has begun work on the film. He has assured the team that he’ll complete his work on time so Skyforce can release on its intended date.”

The source added, “It was Oscar-winning composer M M Keeravani of RRR (2022) fame who was the original choice for the makers. However, he and producer Dinesh Vijan had differences of opinion. Hence, they cordially decided to not work on Skyforce. But they promised to join hands in future for an appropriate film.”

The source continued, “Meanwhile, G V Prakash Kumar had just composed the songs and background score for Sarfira and Akshay had a great time working with him. He was also in sync with the vision of the makers. Both parties were excited with the prospects of working with each other and that’s how he became a part of Skyforce.”

Interestingly, one of the directors of Skyforce, Sandeep Kewlani, posted a video today on his Instagram handle to state that Skyforce’s shoot has been completed. He has tagged various cast and crew members in the tweet and one of them is G V Prakash Kumar.

Besides Akshay Kumar, Skyforce also stars Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya and Nimrat Kaur. It is backed by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios. Besides Sandeep Kewlani, it is also directed by Abhishek Kapur.

G V Prakash Kumar, meanwhile, is the nephew of A R Rahman who made his debut as a film composer at the age of 19 with the 2006 Tamil movie Veyil. He won the National Award for Aadukalam (2010). In Hindi, he had previously worked on Gangs Of Wasseypur (2012), Joker (2012), Ugly (2014) and Thalaivii (2021). His other films this year are Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency, Vikram's Pan-India film Thangalan, the sea horror thriller trilogy Kingston, etc.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor showcase their chemistry in second song ‘Duur Na Karin’ from Khel Khel Mein, see pics

More Pages: Sky Force Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.