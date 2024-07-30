comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » SCOOP: Salman Khan-Sooraj Barjatya crack a script idea: "It is unlike anything they have done, individually or together"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Salman Khan-Sooraj Barjatya crack a script idea: "It is unlike anything they have done, individually or together"

en Bollywood News SCOOP: Salman Khan-Sooraj Barjatya crack a script idea: “It is unlike anything they have done, individually or together”
By Subhash K. Jha -

Sooraj Barjatya, who last directed Uunchai in 2022, is all set to reunite with Salman Khan with whom he was last seen 2015’s Prem Rattan Dhan Payo.

SCOOP: Salman Khan-Sooraj Barjatya crack a script idea: “It is unlike anything they have done, individually or together”

SCOOP: Salman Khan-Sooraj Barjatya crack a script idea: “It is unlike anything they have done, individually or together”

And no, the film is not called Prem Ki Shaadi.

A friend of Barjatya wondered where that came from. “Sooraj ji is not making anything titled Prem Ki Shaadi. It is a totally different script. He is coming together again with Salman,” said the friend.

Salman Khan and Soorat Barjatya started their careers with the historic hit Maine Pyar Kiya (Salman’s first lead role). Ever since then, they have worked together in four blockbusters of varying degrees of success. Their last film together was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. Ever since then, they have been searching high and low for the right script, with no luck….

…until now.

This writer has just come to know that Sooraj and Salman have finally zeroed in on their next project.

A source very close to the development informed, “For nine years, Soorajji and Salman Bhai have been looking for a script that would bring them together again after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. They’ve finally cracked an idea that they both like. Nahin toh pehle yeh tha ke ek ko pasand toh doosre ko nahin.”

This writer probed further to know more about the next SB-SK collaboration and the informer said, “All I can tell you is, their next will be unlike anything they have done, individually or together. And no, it isn’t called Prem Ki Shaadi.”

This, we have to see. The film is expected to roll early next year.

The last Sooraj-Salman partnership Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was a fable on the aspirations of modern India as well as a fairytale where the 'Pauper' can change places with the 'Prince' to experience what it feels like on the other side of the line of affluence. Significantly there are two Salman Khans in the film, signifying the dual personality in conflict in modern India.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

