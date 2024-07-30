comscore
Sonu Sood announces the release date of his directorial Fateh; to arrive in cinemas on January 10, 2025

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sonu Sood announces the release date of his directorial Fateh; to arrive in cinemas on January 10, 2025

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Sonu Sood is celebrating his birthday today. On the occasion, he took to his social media to announce the release date of his much-awaited film Fateh, a cybercrime thriller that marks the directorial debut of Sood. The announcement was made with a new poster and a picture of Sood, as the film is releasing on January 10, 2025.

Sharing the post on social media, Sood wrote, "Be ready for the Nation’s best action film.” He said the story is “crucial” and needs everyone’s attention. Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, Fateh will see Sood share the screen space with Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez.

 

Fateh, which marks Sood’s debut as a director, will delve into the real-life instances of cybercrime. Featured under the banner of Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, the film promises to take Indian actioners a notch up with its action sequences, which have been designed and shot under the supervision of top Hollywood technicians.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

