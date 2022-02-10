Earlier today Yash Raj Films announced the new release date of the Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj. Along with the new release date of June 10, 2022 YRF also released new posters of the film that feature Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manushi Chhillar and Akshay. Interestingly though, the said date of June 10 had already been announced for the release of the Dharma Productions venture Govinda Naam Mera. However, now we hear that the makers of the Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar have decided on rescheduling the release of the film.

Speaking about averting a clash a well-placed industry source close to Dharma Productions says, “Rescheduling Govinda Naam Mera was a decision taken after a discussion with Yash Raj Films. Dharma and YRF have a very good working relationship and the latter was keen on this date, so it was jointly decided that the release of Govinda Naam Mera would be rescheduled.” While the makers have decided on rescheduling Govinda Naam Mera, a new date has not yet been locked. Though an announcement of the same is expected in the coming days, apparently, Dharma has been busy with the launch of The Fame Game and there has been no discussion as such about a new date.

Interestingly, June 10, 2022 was all set to see a clash between three major ventures viz. Prithviraj, Govinda Naam Mera and the Hollywood release Jurassic World Dominion. But with Dharma Productions opting to reschedule the release of the Shashank Khaitan directorial the Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj will go head to head with Jurassic World Dominion.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj to release in cinemas on June 10, 2022 in in 2D & IMAX; makers release character posters of Akshay, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt

More Pages: Govinda Naam Mera Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.