Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.02.2020 | 8:42 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Baaghi 3 Angrezi Medium Love Aaj Kal Thappad Malang
follow us on

SCOOP! After Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff gives his nod for HEROPANTI 2; to be directed by Ahmed Khan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Tiger Shroff made his debut with the film Heropanti in 2014, now 6 years and quite a few films later, we hear that the actor is all set on featuring in the second instalment of the film. If what we hear is true, then apparently Tiger Shroff will commence work on Heropanti 2 after he completes Baaghi 3.

SCOOP! After Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff gives his nod for HEROPANTI 2; to be directed by Ahmed Khan

Commenting on the same, a source close to the venture says, “Yes Tiger has been locked for the second instalment of Heropanti. Currently, Tiger is working on Baaghi 3 and will commence work on this after it.” Ask the source for more details and they add, “The first was directed by Sabbir Khan, but Heropanti 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.” Further talking about the film, the source continues, “Given that the first film featured some high octane stunts, be rest assured the second will take things to the next level.”

Though currently an official announcement is awaited, industry buzz states that once the script and story is locked, the makers will formally announce the venture.

Also Read: Here’s how Tiger Shroff attained that chiselled bod for Baaghi 3

Tags : , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranbir Kapoor decides to go ‘SINGLE’

Ram Gopal Varma visits Hyderabad police to…

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan director Hitesh…

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty…

 "Super 30 was easier. Perhaps in previous…

Alia Bhatt speaks about whether she will…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification