J P Dutt and Sunny Deol have joined hands after 26 years for the “spiritual sequel” to Border. The two worked together in two notable films Yateem and Kshatriya before Border in 1997.

SCOOP: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ammy Virk and Ahan Shetty to join Sunny Deol in Border 2

After this, Deol and Dutt had a massive fallout. Now, it is reliably learnt that Border 2 would have no direct or indirect connection with Border. “It is an entirely stand-alone project. Sunny Deol will play a soldier. And joining him in the cast are Ayushmann Khurrana, Ahan Shetty, and Punjab’s star Ammy Virk in a stellar role,” reveals a source in the know.

Interestingly, it is also being said that Ayushmann Khurrana will be stepping into a role offered to Kartik Aaryan firstm while for Ahan Shetty; Border 2 would be his follow-up to his 2021 debut in Tadap, which did not work. As for the Punjabi star Ammy Virk, though he has said no to numerous offers in Hindi in the past, he has given a go ahead for Border 2.

