BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Neha Dhupia to make her OTT series debut with a quirky comedy

The show is expected to be about modern-day human relationships and is expected to go on floors this month.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actress and host Neha Dhupia is all set to make her mark in the digital space with an exciting foray into the world of OTT entertainment with her first ever digital series. Known for her unconventional choices of roles and acting projects, Neha Dhupia has decided to embrace the digital medium as she is keen on experimenting with her craft. The show is being helmed by a debutant director and explores modern day human relationships from the perspective of a nuclear family.

The show, carefully crafted with a focus on family-centric humor, will go on floors in late October and will be shot across Mumbai and Delhi. Expressing her excitement about this milestone, Neha Dhupia shared, "I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful project that not only marks my debut in the OTT series space. It’s a fun concept and I can’t wait to explore a whole new gamut of quirks that the project and script and tied in with it”.

Speaking of her recent projects, Neha previously starred in Lust Stories which was an anthology of short films produced by Ashi Dua and is now foraying for the first time into the space of a full fledged digital series.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Neha Dhupia: Husband Angad Bedi pens heartfelt note for “the best wifey, mommy”

