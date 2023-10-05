Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to unveil the first glimpse of their wedding documentary, RiAlity this month and we hear that this is a very poignant moment for the couple. They have chosen October 6 as the special date as it coincides with the one-year anniversary of the conclusion of their grand wedding celebrations that spanned across the cultural tapestry of Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, known for their unconventional roles and films, have won hearts of many and their wedding posts too received a lot of love from their fans. Their unique quirks, distinctive voices, and fearless approach to life and artistry often are showcased in their posts. Speaking about the documentary, a source close to the actors said, “Their decision to create RiAlity stems from a desire to share an unfiltered, candid account of their wedding journey. The documentary is directed by Rahul Singh Datta, with a unique perspective of his own view of how the wedding and days leading to it were, where the couple were never once sat down and interviewed to give their take during the documentary. The documentary looks it from the perspective of everyone else involved like an outsider’s perspective and how they viewed Richa and Ali’s love story evolving to their D-Day. All the emotions were captured raw in real time This documentary is not just a celebration of love, but a raw, introspective exploration of the emotional complexities that accompany the union of two working-class actors who have risen to Bollywood stardom. While it is special, it’s also a day that is layered with a barrage of emotions and planning every step of the way.”

Adding to the same, Richa Chadha said, "Weddings are often portrayed as fairytales, but the reality is a mix of emotions – joy, anxiety, excitement, and everything in between. Our documentary, RiAlity, is a heartfelt attempt to capture the genuine essence of our wedding experience. Our wedding was a tapestry woven with threads of every emotion imaginable. RiAlity is our attempt to unravel the complexities of that experience. It's a mirror reflecting the reality behind the glitz, a candid portrayal of two individuals from humble beginnings.”

Ali Fazal added, "We are laying bare our emotions, the struggles, and the triumphs that came with planning this union. RiAlity is a testament to the fact that love is not always perfect, but it is always enough. Love is profound, it is messy, and yet worth moving worlds for. RiAlity captures some of the essence of our journey, not just as actors but as two regular people in love. We wanted to give you all a glimpse of the effect of this not just through us but through the gaze of the people around us. This document is our way of saying, 'This is us - flaws, dreams, and all. And there is a bit of you in us and a bit of us in all you’.”

RiAlity goes beyond the superficial, offering an intimate look into the couple's lives, exploring the challenges they faced, the dreams they pursued, and the aspirations that led to their grand celebration.

