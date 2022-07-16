Big-scale action films have always been crowd-pullers at the box office. Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that producer Vishal Rana has bagged the rights to remake the Hollywood film The Transporter (2002). The producer has teamed up with popular filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar who will be co-producing and directing the film.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Producer Vishal Rana bagged the rights to remake The Transporter in India from the popular international studio EuropaCorp, who made the original Jason Statham starrer.”

The source added, “Vishal Rana then approached Ali Abbas Zafar, who was more than happy to come on board, not just as a director but also as a co-producer.”

Ali Abbas Zafar has made successful films like Sultan (2016), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Bharat (2019), to name a few. He’s also directing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Vishal Rana, on the other hand, has produced Sunny Deol starrer Blank (2009). His next release is the upcoming Taapsee Pannu starrer Blurr.

The Hindi remake of The Transporter will be made on a big, grand scale and the makers are expected to make a grand announcement soon with a superstar playing the lead.

The Transporter starred Jason Statham in the lead role. Directed by Corey Yuen and Louis Leterrier, the film was a huge box office success and it made Jason Statham a global star. Its super-success led to three sequels - Transporter 2 (2005) and Transporter 3 (2008) and a reboot called The Transporter Refueled (2015).

