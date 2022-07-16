Luka Chuppi actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are all set to reunite Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film, which was expected to release around the festive season in November, has now been rescheduled to a Valentines season release. Although details are currently being kept under wraps, sources close to the film have confirmed the news.

These sources suggest that Shehzada release has been pushed from 2022 release to 2023 release but reasons for the same is currently being kept under wraps. It is being said that the makers have locked February 10, 2023 as its release date. While the film has gone on floors already, the reason for the postponement of the release date is yet to be revealed. It seems that the makers are not ready to disclose the reason for now.

Speaking of Shehzada, the film is the official Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Produced by T-Series, the film is being shot in India and Mauritius. The Allu Arjun film is a comedy action film about two boy infants who are exchanged on child birth, as the fate of the rich is switched with the poor, and in a turn of events, vice versa. The film, however, aims to prove that no matter the switch, when a person is born with a certain fate, no interruption of human can change the destiny a human is born with.

As for the Hindi remake, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar, Sunny Hinduja among others. Speaking about the film, Kartik had once said to Bollywood Hungama, “Keeping the essence intact, it will give you the feel of a completely different film. So I’m just too excited about doing this film. It's something I've never done before, it will present me in a completely new avatar. I'll be doing action for the first time with this film and a lot of other stuff. So I'm really looking forward to it,”

The film is now expected to release on February 10, 2023.

