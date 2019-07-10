“Hrithik Roshan is everything I’d want an actor to be while playing me”, says Anand Kumar after watching Super 30

Globally celebrated mathematician Anand Kumar is over the moon. After seeing the bio-pic on his life where Hrithik Roshan has played him, Anand feels he is all set for posterity. “Future generations will see the film and the image of Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar will linger. Not too many know what I look like. But everybody knows what Hrithikji looks like. And he has played me with such conviction! I felt I was watching myself on screen. Of course I am even as handsome as he is. But I think he has captured the essence of my personality,” says Anand Kumar in the throes of deep appreciation and gratitude.

Anand feels Hrithik has got every nuance of Anand’s personality. “The way he talks, walks, slouches while sitting or the tone in which he addresses students…these are all a spitting image of me. I don’t think any other actor would have done my part so convincingly.”

But there are so many who feel Hrithik has exaggerated the speech and other aspects of Anand’s personality. Anand shuts down the naysayers firmly. “A lot of Biharis do talk in a certain way. There is nothing secret about that. If you hear how I speak you will see why Hrithikji got his accent. People have also objected to Hrithikji’s skin complexion. They say he’s darkened himself. But I am many shades darker than he is. What wrong in being authentic while playing a character?”

As far as Anand Kumar is concerned Hrithik has aced the part. “He is everything I’d want an actor to be while playing me.”

