Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer first song 'Naseeb Se' to release on May 28; watch teaser

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer first song ‘Naseeb Se’ to release on May 28; watch teaser

The makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha dropped the teaser of the first song from the upcoming film, titled 'Naseeb Se', featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After the release of the enthralling teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures' Satyaprem Ki Katha, the demand for the release of its soulful songs has taken the entire social media by storm. Keeping the audience's wish in mind, the makers decided to release the song of this upcoming romantic musical saga before the trailer launch and now they are here with the teaser of the first song from the film, ‘Naseeb Se’. 

The teaser of ‘Naseeb Se’ has indeed come as a treat for the audience who were eagerly waiting to hear the soulful melody of the film after they heard a little of it in the teaser. As the blockbuster jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is coming back on the screen after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the teaser of ‘Naseeb Se’ song has boosted the excitement for the release of the song. 

Having seen Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the teaser of ‘Naseeb Se’ song indeed ensures a musical romance of the year. The song is composed by Payal Dev, and beautifully sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics of the song are given by A.M. Turaz. The song will be released tomorrow. 

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on June 29, 2023.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan wraps Satyaprem Ki Katha: “It will always be my most favourite, strongest and bravest character”

