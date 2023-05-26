Salman Khan, who is the brand ambassador for IIFA 2023, may not be a part of hosting this year but the actor is all set to turn model. The actor will turn showstopper alongside the popular dancer-actress Nora Fatehi for the celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the forthcoming event IIFA Rocks. Readers would be aware that this year the awards ceremony is being in the prestigious Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, Dubai.

Earlier this week, we saw many celebrities take off to Dubai for the much-awaited IIFA evening. The two-day event will kick off with IIFA Rocks where celebrities will be donning their glamorous avatars for the green carpet and the evening is expected to be filled with performances, fashion shows, and other events. While IIFA Rocks will be held on May 26, the award ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 27. Coming to the fashion show, Manish Malhotra will be showcasing some of his most prestigious on the IIFA stage with Salman Khan and Nora Fatehi.

IIFA Rocks is expected to be hosted by Rajkummar Rao and Farah Khan. The evening is expected to have an award ceremony honouring the technicians as well as a musical evening with performances from popular artists like Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya, Sukhbir, and Amit Trivedi.

On the other hand, the award ceremony on May 27 will be hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan. The evening will be laced with performances from superstars like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Talking about their projects, Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and will next be seen in Tiger 3 that is slated to release in November this year. Whereas Nora Fatehi was last seen in the film An Action Hero in the song ‘Jehda Nasha’. The actress also appeared in the music video of B Praak song ‘Acha Sila Diya’ which featured her alongside Vicky Kaushal.

