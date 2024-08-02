After creating anticipation around the film, the makers of Khel Khel Mein have finally unveiled the trailer on Friday, August 2 which promises to take audiences on a rib-tickling ride. The film brings together an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal together for the first time which has definitely piqued the interest of many.

Khel Khel Mein Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, and others join forces to take audiences out on a laugh-out-loud adventure

Fans of the Bollywood star Akshay Kumar are eager to get a glimpse of the film as it marks the return of the actor in the famous comedy genre after quite a few years. Moreover, it also has Fardeen Khan returning to the big screen after a long hiatus. Considering that the film will be releasing during the occasion of Independence Day, fans have been awaiting the trailer to know more about this comic caper which is expected to revolve around love, marriage, and friendship.

The trailer unveils a unique game of truth and dare between a group of seven friends where they decide to read out every message that comes on their phone that night. What starts off as simple, harmless games of basic saas-bahu dramas and friendly banter turns into a nightmare when secrets are spilled and truths are revealed that jeopardizes the perfectly ‘happily together’ image of each couple, leaving the entire group in quandary.

For the unversed, this film will be hitting cinemas worldwide on August 15, along with a series of releases which includes horror comedy Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, among others as well as the action drama Vedaa which will feature John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. Meanwhile, Khel Khel Mein is produced by T-Series in association with Wakaoo Films and it is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

