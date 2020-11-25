Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.11.2020 | 12:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani to star in upcoming Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar, check out their first look

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

What’s in a name? A lot, as Meenakshi and Sundareshwar would express in their upcoming Netflix film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar. The film marks the continued association of Sanya Malhotra with Netflix, after Ludo, and the OTT debut of Abhimanyu Dassani - both of whom play the eponymous roles.

Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani to star in upcoming Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar, check out their first look

Set in Madurai in Tamil Nadu, the romantic comedy speaks to the trials and tribulations of a young couple, and is directed by Vivek Soni. The first look was unveiled on Wednesday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Meenakshi Sundareshwar marks the directorial debut of Vivek Soni. It is being produced by Dharmatic Entertainmentand has been written by Vivek Soni and Aarsh Vora.

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra opens up about lovemaking scenes with Aditya Roy Kapur; says there was hesitation and nervousness

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kriti Sanon talks about the increasing cases…

"Bharti should know young girls look up to…

"Your talent should be your drug," Shekhar…

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa sent to…

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted…

Pratik Gandhi's next is a Gujarati romantic…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification