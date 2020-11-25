Bollywood Hungama, in October 2020, informed that filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa is on a work spree. The director had a great 2019 with the stupendous success of Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The comedy caper was received well at the box office and by the audience. He was reportedly launching his own production house soon. His new venture is a step in a new direction. Adding to that, it seemed like his next project was also in the works and that he had signed Dream Girl actress Nushrratt Bharuccha for his first project as a producer. It will be directed by Mary Kom director, Omung Kumar.

Now, the news is confirmed. Omung Kumar is all set to create a quirky comedy with a message for the big screen with his upcoming film, Janhit Mein Jaari. The film will feature Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pavail Gulati. Mary Kom, who was the subject of Omung Kumar's blockbuster biopic and also shares a great bond with the director took to her social media to announce this special news.

Taking a very interesting concept, Raaj Shaandilyaa has written the story of this film. It is set to go on floors in March 2021.

Thinkink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment & Take 9 Entertainment presents Janhit Mein Jaari. Produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal K Lahoti, Bunty Raghav & Shradha Chandavarkar, the film has been written by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is being directed by Omung Kumar. It is set to release in 2021.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

