Varun Badola’s father veteran actor Vishwa Mohan Badola has passed away at the age of 84 and the actor has taken to his social media to pen a heartfelt note. Currently being seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Varun Badola, in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama had recalled how he played cricket for the first time at the age of four. While the loss of a closed one is too much to deal with, 2020 has been really difficult for most of us.

Honouring his father, Varun Badola wrote, “A lot of people crib about the fact that their kids do not listen to them. Many forget that kids are always watching them. My father never sat me down to teach me anything. He made learning a way of life for me. He set an example so exemplary that I had no choice but... follow. If you think that I am a good actor, blame him. If I write, he has to take the onus. If I sing... well if I had just about 1/10th of his singing talent, I would have become a singer. I left Delhi and came to Mumbai because his name was too big in that city to counter. I protested that people judge me, they unduly favour me because I am your son. He promptly told me to go and find my own identity some place else if I thought his name was a hinderance. He told me to always operate out of my comfort zone. He made me a MAN. Not many know that he was a journalist by profession. A master on South East Asian affairs. Travelled the world twice over. He did more than 400 hundred plays for AIR. He was an actor par excellence. When he sang, time stopped. Make no mistake, THIS MAN WAS A LEGEND. But for me, he was my father. A father who was always watching and always listening. So ladies and gentlemen The Man, The Legend, The Phenomenon has called it a day. But his legacy will stay on forever in various forms. Mr. Vishwa Mohan Badola 1936 – 2020”.

Take a look at his post.

View this post on Instagram

Rest in peace, Vishwa Mohan Badola.

