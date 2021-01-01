Bollywood Hungama

Santosh Sivan’s next with Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi gets a title

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ace cinematographer and filmmaker Santoshan Sivan will be directing Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi in his next. The film has been titled Mumbaikar. The film also stars Tanya Maniktala, Hridhu Haroon, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles.

Karan Johar took to his Twitter handle to announce the title of the film along with a poster with the face of the cast. Sharing the poster, Karan wrote, "Promises to be a stunning cinematic experience! A @santoshsivan film!!! @VijaySethuOffl @masseysahib
#tanyamaniktala #hridhuharoon #sanjaymishra @RanvirShorey #sachinkhedekar my best wishes to this exceptionally talented team of artists!"


Mumbaikar is the remake of the 2017 Tamil action thriller, Maanagaram which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. This film will make Vijay Sethupathi's debut in Hindi cinema. The actor who was initally supposed to star in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha,backed out of the project. According to producer Shibu Thameens, Massey will be seen playing a young angry man in the film, a role that is completely different from anything that he has done so far.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey to play the lead in the Hindi remake of Malayalam thriller, Forensic

