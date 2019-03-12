Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan’s title LEAKED, Shah Rukh Khan roped in for another SLB project?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan have teamed up for a love story and their fans can’t handle this, of course. Now, while Salman Khan is busy with Dabangg 3, there is a lot of pre-production work that is happening with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’ team. They have already registered two titles Dil De Diya Inshallah and Pyar Ho Gaya Inshallah for the film and are yet unsure which one to use. While earlier, the movie was supposed to be called just Inshallah, SLB thought that Dil De Diya Inshallah (3DI) had a nice ring to it. Now, it is yet to be finalised which is the title that the makers will finally go with. Moreover, there is one more interesting update.

It is reported that SLB is planning to get Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together for a remake of Baiju Bawra and interestingly though this news is not confirmed, he has already registered a few titles for the film. They are Baijnath, Baiju, and Baiju Tansen. Now, even though these stars don’t come together it seems like SLB will make this movie regardless.

Salman has currently wrapped up Bharat and will now start work on Dabangg 3. He will also go on a Dabangg Reloaded tour with Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Katrina Kaif. He will then start work on SLB’s love story. It is not yet finalised who will play his heroine in the movie. Stay tuned to get updated.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff may MARRY Disha Patani, reveals Jackie Shroff; calls Bharat co-star Salman Khan a KID