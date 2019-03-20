Sanjay Leela Bhansali confirms his next project with Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Gangubai

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently returned to USA after completing the shoot for her upcoming project, The Sky Is Pink. She is currently promoting her YouTube original, If I Could Just Say One Thing. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, being the busy woman she is, keeps juggling between the countries for her personal and professional commitments. Looks like, she will soon be coming back to India for collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for the second time. Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his upcoming project, Inshallah, with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt a couple of days ago. Now, he has confirmed another one of his projects, Gangubai. The project will star Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. There were already speculations rife regarding this project and now we have confirmed reports regarding the same.

Commenting on the same a source in the industry says, “This project will happen in the future, right now Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Priyanka Chopra are just in talks. Currently, Bhansali and PC are both busy with their respective commitments, but this project is close to Bhansali’s heart and will definitely happen.” The duo was last seen working together in Bajirao Mastani where PC played the role of Kashibai. Sanjay Leela Bhansali also confirmed on the project saying that he is in talks with the ‘desi girl’ of Bollywood.

Sanjay’s movies are always larger than life and have a realistic approach to conventional love stories. His stories, majority of the time, don’t end up with happy endings. However, we are very excited to know how this project will turn out. The name suggests that the story will revolve around PC, but we’re intrigues about SLB’s take on this. Are you excited to see Priyanka and Sanjay collaborate for the second time?

