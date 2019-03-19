BREAKING: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt come together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next directorial

There were rumours doing rounds of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan coming together after almost 2 decades for a project. The makers had initially registered for two names, Dil De Diya Inshallah and Pyar Ho Gaya Inshallah, but as it turns out, the name that has been locked is Inshallah. The movie will star Alia Bhatt as well marking the first venture of the trio. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies are known to be larger than life and not so subtle when to comes to endings. His idea of happily-ever-after has always been different and this time, the title makes it more obvious. Inshallah in Arabic means ‘if God wills’, so to see the team work around this title will be amazing.

The project nonetheless will be grand. Alia Bhatt was recently spotted leaving Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office and there were speculations if it was regarding Inshallah, now, we can happily put the rumours to rest after Salman Khan himself has confirmed the project. The details are yet to pour in along with other statements, but we are thrilled to see Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt work together. On her birthday, Alia Bhatt admitted that she would love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and we love how subtly she hinted the upcoming project. Both the co-stars have taken the news to share on their social media accounts. Take a look at it.

It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey.#Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2019

Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can’t wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah” ❤#Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019

In other news, Salman Khan will be next seen in Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt will be seen starring in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Kalank. Both these movies are multi-starrers with an ace cast and now that these two are coming together for a film, their chemistry will be to die for!

