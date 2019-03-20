Bollywood Hungama
“He’s doing very well and he will be back very soon” – Ranbir Kapoor reveals about Rishi Kapoor’s health

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have been in New York for a couple of months now for his health reasons. The reason being Rishi is receiving treatment. While the disease is unknown, Neetu Kapoor had hinted at cancer. Though none of the family members have confirmed it, they did ask the media to keep calm and not write speculated stories. Ranbir Kapoor has been visiting often whenever he is off work.

"He's doing very well and he will be back very soon" - Ranbir Kapoor reveals about Rishi Kapoor's health

At the Zee Cine Awards 2019 on Monday, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about Rishi Kapoor’s health. “Well, he’s doing very well and he will be back very soon,” he said. “He is missing his movies and he is missing working in films. I really hope that with all your wishes and prayers he comes back very soon,” added Ranbir Kapoor.

Currently, Karisma Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor are visiting Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor in New York.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Shamshera. He will be seen in Brahmastra which is set for Christmas 2019 release.

ALSO READ: Zee Cine Awards 2019: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Ishq Wala Love' is making our hearts melt

