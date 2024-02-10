Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter recently drew attention for an intimate scene between the reel-life couple in the movie. Though the aerial action drama, directed by Siddharth Anand received love for the patriotic theme as well as other aspects in the movie including the fresh chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika, it also attracted attention from IAF officers. One of them went on to raise concerns, asserting that the depiction of the intimate moment, especially in the military attire context, is seen as disrespectful to the honour and sanctity associated with the uniform. Furthermore, the conversation was heightened as the characters were portrayed as members of an elite Indian Air Force team.

A leading portal reached out to Siddharth Anand and asked about the question raised by an Air Force officer from Assam, Saumya Deep Das, who claimed that the particular kissing scene between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter, was an insult to the IAF. Reacting and responding to the same, director of the film Siddharth Anand said, "I am glad to answer this question. This film is in complete conjunction with the IAF. IAF has been a co-collaborator on the film and has been a huge associate partner on our film. This film has gone through meticulous procedures with the IAF, right from the submission of the script to the production planning, viewing the film before the censor saw it on the censor board, watching it again at the IAF, reviewing the film after the censor, and then giving us a physical copy of the NOC No Objection Certificate. After that, we got the certificate. We got the censor certificate. Then, we showed the entire film to everyone in the Air Force, including the Air Force Chief, Mr. Chaudhary, and over 100 Air Marshals from across the country. We called them and hosted a screening for them one day before the film's release in Delhi, and they gave us a standing ovation."

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter is an aerial actioner which intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others in key roles.

