The Indian film industry is mourning the loss of renowned director Sanjay Gadhvi, who passed away today on November 19, 2023, at the age of 57. Gadhvi was best known for directing the superhit films Dhoom and Dhoom 2. His last rites are expected to be performed today, November 19, 2023.

According to reports, Gadhvi experienced chest pain while taking a morning walk on Lokhandwala Back Road today early morning. He was immediately rushed to the nearby Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The cause of his death is suspected to be a heart attack.

Gadhvi's demise has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Apart from Dhoom and Dhoom 2, Gadhvi also directed films like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Tere Liye, Kidnap, Ajab Gazabb Love, and Operation Parinde. He was known for his collaborative spirit and his ability to bring out the best in his actors.

Reacting to the news of his sudden demise, filmmaker Kunal Kohli tweeted, "This is beyond shocking. #SanjayGadhvi RIP never thought I’d have to write your obituary. Shared an office for many years at YRF, lunch dubbas, discussions. Will miss you my friend. This is too hard to accept."

This is beyond shocking. #SanjayGadhvi RIP never thought I’d have to write your obituary. Shared an office for many years at YRF, lunch dubbas, discussions. Will miss you my friend. This is too hard to accept. pic.twitter.com/UYUBGb1seL — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) November 19, 2023

Reportedly, Sanjay was reportedly working on a new film. The movie, which was reportedly based on the controversy surrounding the birthplace of Lord Krishna and the Shahi Eidgah Mosque, was due to start shooting soon.

