Shah Rukh Khan rocked the show in 2023 with Pathaan and Jawan. Hence, all eyes are on Dunki, his third and final release of the year. The excitement is tremendous due to SRK’s present track record and his first collaboration with the blockbuster filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The teaser was released on SRK’s birthday on November 2 and ever since, fans have been eagerly waiting for the next asset. And if sources are to be believed, the wait is about to end very soon.

First song of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki expected to be out on Rajkumar Hirani’s birthday?

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The first song of Dunki will be out this week. If all goes well, the song will drop on Monday, November 20. The date is significant as it’s the birthday of Rajkumar Hirani. It’ll be interesting as the earlier asset was launched on SRK’s birthday. Hence, launching the song on the much-loved filmmaker’s birthday will be apt.”

The source continued, “There might be a delay of a few days but the plan is on to unveil the first song of Dunki this week.”

When asked what the song is called, another source said, “It is apparently called ‘Loot Toot’.”

Bollywood Hungama was one of the first ones to report that two teasers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki were passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a ‘U’ certificate. On November 3, we reported that the CBFC had passed four more teasers of the film. Three of them were granted a U/A certificate while one was passed with a ‘U’ certificate. It now remains to be seen when these teasers will be out and whether a trailer for Dunki will also be released.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. It arrives in cinemas on December 21, 2023. It’ll clash with Prabhas-starrer Salaar, which arrives in cinemas on December 22.

