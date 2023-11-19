Mnaish Malhotra took to his social media handle and shared an update on the second film of his production banner, Bun Tikki.

The legendary actress Zeenat Aman is making her comeback to the silver screen! Bun Tikki, the film that will mark her return, has gone on the floor today in Shimla. The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and also stars Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.

The news of the film's commencement was shared by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is also the producer of the film. He posted a picture from the sets on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “It was my dream to make movies with sensitive , emotional stories. We at #Stage5production started our 2nd Film production with a lot of love and passion #BunTikki this morning with prayers and the lord’s blessings in Shimla written and directed by @farazarifansari produced by #jyotideshpande @malhotra_dinesh @marijkedesouza and Myself . Starring Iconic @azmishabana18 @thezeenataman uber talented @abhaydeol @officialjiostudios @stage5production @om_sunny_bhambhani @tanaymalhotra01 #movies #passion #love.”

Fans of Zeenat Aman are eagerly awaiting her return to the silver screen. She is one of the most iconic actresses of Bollywood, known for her beauty, grace, and talent. Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol are also powerhouses of talent and their presence in the film is sure to add to its appeal.

Bun Tikki is a sensitive film written and directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, Marijke Desouza and Manish Malhotra.

