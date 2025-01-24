Sanjay Dutt is gearing up to bring back his iconic character, Raghu, in the sequel to the 1999 cult classic Vaastav: The Reality. After nearly 26 years, director Mahesh Manjrekar and Sanjay Dutt are in discussions to revive the gangster drama that redefined Indian cinema’s portrayal of the underworld. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Vaastav 2 will be a franchise film with a fresh narrative rather than a direct continuation of the original story.

Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Manjrekar to reunite after 26 years for Vaastav 2: Report

Mahesh Manjrekar Develops a Fresh Concept for Vaastav 2

Sources close to the project reveal that Mahesh Manjrekar has devised a concept that aligns with the gritty world of Vaastav. “It’s not a continuation but a franchise film rooted in the same universe. Sanjay Dutt is thrilled to reprise Raghu’s character. Mahesh is currently working on developing the screenplay, and Sanju is eagerly waiting to hear the finalized script,” the reported quotes a source.

The sequel will be produced by Subhash Kale, with plans to begin production by the end of 2025. The project is expected to be a high-octane gangster drama, with larger-than-life dialogues and gripping sequences.

A Two-Hero Story With a Younger Star in the Mix

Unlike the original, Vaastav 2 will feature a two-hero dynamic. The filmmakers are exploring casting options for a younger A-list actor to share screen space with Sanjay Dutt. “Mahesh and his team are in the early stages of development and aim to finalize the casting by mid-2025,” the source added. The addition of a younger generation actor is expected to enhance the narrative’s depth and appeal to a broader audience.

