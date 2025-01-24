Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan attended the press conference of the 25th edition of IIFA Awards which will be held in March 2025 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. They were joined by Nora Fatehi, Smt. Diya Kumari, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and IIFA co-founders Andre Timmins, Viraf Sarkari, and Sabbas Joseph. As expected, Shah Rukh Khan stole the show with his one-liners and antics.

25th IIFA Awards press conference: Shah Rukh Khan shares major update about King; gives fun hosting lessons to Kartik Aaryan

Shah Rukh Khan began by saying, “I didn’t realize it until 10-15 days back that 25 saal se Andre, Viraf aur Sabbas ke liye kaam kar raha hoon (smiles).”

On a serious note, he continued, “I’ve known them and I remember their hard work. They would even arrange chairs for different award functions for all of us. They would be kind to us and show us warmth. From the beginning of the show till the end, they always looked after us. Hence, they were bound to do some wonderful things. I’ve had too much fun attending IIFA. We have some wonderful memories; some of them are wild, which we can’t talk about! Inshallah, I pray for them that they continue to take Indian cinema global and on a platform which makes us relevant.”

SRK added, “It’s always fantastic performing for them. The production qualities (are superior). Initially, we used to be like ‘New York ja rahe hai, kaun dhyan rakhega, kaisa hoga’. But they used to be always there, early in the morning to pick us up at the airport and even drop us after the show.”

Shah Rukh Khan further stated, “I’ve always told them that ‘aap award show hamare desh mein karo’. Prince Diya Kumari ji insisted on the same thing. There’s no better place than Rajasthan and Jaipur to be hosting this award. Aap sab ko amantran hai. Please aaiyega. Enjoy with us and celebrate the Indian film industry.”

Shah Rukh then shared a major update about his much-awaited next film King, “I am in the middle of starting a film shoot but when they said that IIFA is completing 25 years, I had to be there. Hence, I rushed here and am hoping to be in Jaipur on March 9.”

Kartik Aaryan was given the mic, and he spoke about the excitement of hosting the 25th IIFA Awards and also sharing the stage with Shah Rukh Khan. After he was done, SRK took the microphone and quipped, Kartik is going to host the 25th year. Just so that I can pass off the baton to him, isko main seekha deta hoon ki Jaipur mein shuruaat kaise karni hai. So, you’ll have to begin by saying, ‘Padhaaro mhaare IIFA’.”

Kartik repeated the line after which SRK told him to say “Padhaaro mhaare desh Rajasthan”. Kartik did as instructed after which he told him to say “Khamma Ghani”. Kartik did that and also joined hands. Shah Rukh Khan also did Namaste and both bowed to the audience, leading to applause.

