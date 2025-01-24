A behind-the-scenes video featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra from their upcoming romantic drama Param Sundari has surfaced online, sparking excitement among fans. The leaked clip showcases the duo shooting a scene at the picturesque Athirappilly Waterfalls in Kerala. In the video, Janhvi’s character, Sundari, walks away with a smile, glancing back at Sidharth’s Param, who looks completely smitten.

LEAKED BTS video from Param Sundari set features Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra shooting at Kerala waterfalls, watch

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari brings together the fresh pairing of Janhvi and Sidharth, portraying a romantic dynamic that contrasts her South Indian grace with his North Indian swag. This much-anticipated collaboration is set to hit the big screens in 2025.

Janhvi Kapoor Impresses as Sundari in Ethnic Attire

In the leaked BTS video, Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning as Sundari, dressed in a vibrant red top and a flowing blue skirt, adorned with white flowers in her hair. Her attire pays homage to her character’s South Indian roots. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, embodies the charm of a Punjabi munda, sporting a casual black t-shirt and orange pants.

The scene, shot at Kerala’s largest waterfall, Athirappilly Waterfalls, captures an enchanting moment between the two characters. The serene backdrop and their palpable chemistry add to the anticipation for the film.

Fans React to Janhvi and Sidharth’s On-Screen Pairing

When the casting of Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra was first announced, some social media users expressed skepticism, questioning their chemistry and acting skills. However, the leaked video has left fans pleasantly surprised, with many praising their adorable dynamic. Comments flooded social media, with fans calling their pairing “unexpected but exciting” and applauding their fresh appeal.

What to Expect From Param Sundari

Param Sundari, slated for a 2025 release, promises a romantic tale steeped in cultural contrasts. Janhvi Kapoor plays Sundari, a character representing Southern elegance, while Sidharth Malhotra’s Param brings Northern charisma to the story. The film is expected to explore their journey of love, set against vibrant Indian backdrops.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra kicks off shoot of Param Sundari in Kerala; shares video

More Pages: Param Sundari Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.