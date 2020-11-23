Bollywood Hungama

Sanjana Sanghi paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Om – The Battle Within 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The leading lady opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in OM - The Battle Within has been found. Producers Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan, and Shaira Khan have roped in the beautiful young sensation Sanjana Sanghi as Kavya in the film. This marks the first association of Aditya and Sanjana as a lead pair.

Talking about the young sensation, producer Ahmed Khan says, "In her debut film, Sanjana handled her role with great maturity and in OM, the character what she plays is of a young girl who handles great responsibilities and she is perfectly suited for it."

The film will be shot in 3 cities in India and one international location. The makers are hoping to complete the shooting of the film by March.

Talking about her first big action venture, Sanjana says, "Getting to delve into the action genre so early on, is something I view as an absolute honour and have immense gratitude for to my producers, Ahmed Khan, Zee Studios and my director Kapil for the potential they have seen in me being able to pull off such a unique part in our film. After exploring many scripts and possibilities for a while, OM felt just right since it was the spectrum jump I was looking for in terms of throwing myself into an entirely unchartered territory of a big commercial actioner being executed in a never-seen-before way that is going to present me with new & exciting challenges."

She further adds that her character Kavya will be an inspiration to the young girls of India. "My character Kavya is a girl I know each of us young girls in India aspires to be. She is confident, extremely hard working and sharp, empathetic, brave, and a crucial tenet of our film. She’s nothing like we’ve ever seen before on celluloid. I’m so excited to bring her to life, and I know I’m going to learn so much from her I’m doing tons of action in the film, and various kinds of training and prep for the same is ongoing. It’s testing and pushing me both physically and mentally, but is so thrilling! Getting to work with Adi is the best part of it all, he’s working so hard for the film and is going to shine", says Sanjana.

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan, OM -The Battle Within is directed by Kapil Verma.

