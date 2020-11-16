Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to star in another action film titled OM: The Battle Within. He had beefed up for his role in Mohit Suri's directorial Malang which was released earlier this year. OM: The Battle Within is an Ahmed Khan, wife Shaira and Zee Studios Production.

The film will go on floors in December this year and is scheduled to release in the second half of 2021. The film also marks the directorial debut of action director Tinu Verma's son, Kapil Verma. Reportedly, the film was conceptualised and scripted during the lockdown. Aditya Roy Kapur has been learning different action forms for the film and has been working on building an impressive physique.

Aditya Roy Kapur who celebrates his 35th birthday today had three releases this year. The actor started the year with Malang followed by Sadak 2 and Ludo, both of which was released on OTT platforms.

