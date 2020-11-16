Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.11.2020 | 9:43 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Aditya Roy Kapur to star in action packed film OM: The Battle Within; to go on floors in December

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to star in another action film titled OM: The Battle Within. He had beefed up for his role in Mohit Suri's directorial Malang which was released earlier this year. OM: The Battle Within is an Ahmed Khan, wife Shaira and Zee Studios Production.

Aditya Roy Kapur to star in action packed film OM: The Battle Within; to go on floors in December

The film will go on floors in December this year and is scheduled to release in the second half of 2021. The film also marks the directorial debut of action director Tinu Verma's son, Kapil Verma. Reportedly, the film was conceptualised and scripted during the lockdown. Aditya Roy Kapur has been learning different action forms for the film and has been working on building an impressive physique.

Aditya Roy Kapur who celebrates his 35th birthday today had three releases this year. The actor started the year with Malang followed by Sadak 2 and Ludo, both of which was released on OTT platforms.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Roy Kapur reveals the EASIEST way to make Ranbir Kapoor happy

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Pratik Gandhi’s next titled Ravan Leela…

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella…

Vijay Raaz opens up about the molestation…

Paatal Lok actor Asif Basra dies by suicide…

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh to…

Bombay HC issues ad interim relief in Amyra…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification