One of the most awaited films of 2021, Brahmastra, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, has been in the making for a long time. If the pandemic had not happened, this flick would have released a few weeks from now, on December 4. However, it has now been postponed to 2021. Hence, viewers will get to see it almost 4-5 years after its official announcement.

Brahmastra also happens to be the last film in the line-up of Fox Star Studios. It has released all its other pending films like Dil Bechara, Lootcase, Sadak 2 and Laxmii on Disney+ Hotstar. Laxmii, released on November 9, starred superstar Akshay Kumar and a lot of hopes were pinned on the horror comedy. Sadly, the film got terrible reviews and also it didn’t attain the desired number of eyeballs. A source says, “Disney+ Hotstar has now asked Fox Star Studios if they can hand over Brahmastra for their streaming platform. What it means is, Disney+ Hotstar wants Brahmastra to bypass theatrical release and arrive on its platform directly. They feel Brahmastra is a keenly awaited biggie and if it gets premiered on their platform, it’ll fetch them record streams.”

The source continues, “Producer Karan Johar, however, has not shown interest. He believes that the VFX heavy, grand film would be best enjoyed in cinemas.”

Brahmastra was launched as a trilogy and with Fox Star Studios shutting shop, the question arises - what is the fate of the second and third part of the franchise? A source says, “As of now, there are no talks on the Brahmastra sequels. All the efforts of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios are on completing the first part. The shoot of the film is to get over this month after which the team will fully concentrate on the post-production.” The source continues, “Though Fox Star Studios is exiting the business, the upcoming parts might still be made. Karan Johar is looking forward to the response to the first part. If it emerges a success, he’ll go ahead with the trilogy as planned but maybe with some other studio.”

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt along with Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in supporting roles. Mouni Roy reportedly plays the antagonist. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who has proved his brilliance with Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) in the past.

